VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.42. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 265,392 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.30.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 179,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 403,732 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

