ValuEngine Downgrades ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NDRA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 228,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,186. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

