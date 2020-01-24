ValuEngine Downgrades Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 5,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324. Powin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

