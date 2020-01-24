ValuEngine Downgrades SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Sell

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 23,888,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

