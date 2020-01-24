ValuEngine Lowers Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) to Hold

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 1,670,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,507. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 18.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 144,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.