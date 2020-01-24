ValuEngine Lowers Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 140,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $198,759.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Primoris Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 123,473 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

