ValuEngine Lowers Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 140,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $198,759.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Primoris Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 123,473 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.