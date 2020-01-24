ValuEngine Upgrades BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get BRENNTAG AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 50,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.