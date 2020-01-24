Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17,881.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7791 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

