Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $263.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $262.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

