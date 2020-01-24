Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $304.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,195. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $240.63 and a 12-month high of $305.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

