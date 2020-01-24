Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,185,000 after acquiring an additional 319,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,701,000 after acquiring an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after acquiring an additional 109,823 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $120.44. 385,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

