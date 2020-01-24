Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.79. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

