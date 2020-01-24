Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $902,822.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $902,822.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,509.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.01921294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.37 or 0.03773440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00646806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00734915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00101665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010698 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00581767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,140,522 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, QBTC, Bitsane, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Coinroom and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

