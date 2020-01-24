ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. ViaSat reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of VSAT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.74. 2,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,349. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other ViaSat news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ViaSat by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ViaSat by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViaSat by 73.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ViaSat by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

