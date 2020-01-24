Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.57

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and traded as low as $16.48. Vince shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 29,536 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.77 million, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Vince had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,481.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vince by 315.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 131,549 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vince by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vince by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vince by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

