Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Trading Up 5.3%

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.90, 285,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average session volume of 104,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Visterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Visterra in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,067,000.

About Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

