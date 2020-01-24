Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is $0.07. Vivint Solar reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSLR shares. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

In related news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $637,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 27,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $247,464.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,219 shares of company stock valued at $7,940,215 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSLR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 909,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,857. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

