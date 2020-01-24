VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.21

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.21 and traded as high as $34.85. VSE shares last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 583 shares trading hands.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $198.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VSE by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

