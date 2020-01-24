Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39, approximately 1,130,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,205,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Benchmark set a $5.00 price target on shares of Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Waitr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative net margin of 168.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC grew its position in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waitr by 100.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 174,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waitr by 654.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 162,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waitr by 52.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 64,231 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Waitr during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

