Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €23.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of WAC stock opened at €14.29 ($16.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of €25.58 ($29.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.74.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

