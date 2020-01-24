Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.01

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $22.55. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 347,916 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$21.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42.

In other Washington H. Soul Pattinson and news, insider Todd Barlow 91,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

