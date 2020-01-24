Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $4.35 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.56. 1,036,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,935,683. The stock has a market cap of $250.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

