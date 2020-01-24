Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will report ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.86) and the highest is ($2.14). Wayfair posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 134.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($7.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($8.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.90) to ($6.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on W shares. Citigroup raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $138,317.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,423.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,086 shares of company stock worth $1,873,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

