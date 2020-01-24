Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

