Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,507. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

