Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 89.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

LW traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $91.01. 3,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,133. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

