Webis (LON:WEB) Trading 9.4% Higher

Webis Holdings Plc (LON:WEB) shares traded up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), 1,126,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 397% from the average session volume of 226,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

