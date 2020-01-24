Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $48.96. 114,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.25.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at $548,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

