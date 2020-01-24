William Blair Weighs in on El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 11,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $516.75 million, a P/E ratio of -496.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

