Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 21.4%

Wilton Resources Inc (CVE:WIL)’s share price dropped 21.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, approximately 115,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 739% from the average daily volume of 13,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.58.

About Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. It also focuses on the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.