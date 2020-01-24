Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Winmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124. The stock has a market cap of $761.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.27. Winmark has a one year low of $152.70 and a one year high of $206.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.68.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 148,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Winmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Winmark by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,905,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

