WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Europe Equity Fund (BATS:DDEZ) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Europe Equity Fund (BATS:DDEZ)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Europe Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Europe Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.