Wolff Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.58. 308,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.95. The company has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

