Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 617 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.09. 199,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.93 and a 200 day moving average of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.87 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.