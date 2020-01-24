Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,466,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $429.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

