Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $19.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $19,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 420,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 309,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $115.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5168 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.