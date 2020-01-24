Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,649 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 1.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,349,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.