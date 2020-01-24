Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $352,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 75,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.45. 4,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,080. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.