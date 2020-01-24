Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,767,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 475% from the previous session’s volume of 307,489 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $5.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

In other Wrap Technologies news, major shareholder Scot Cohen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRTC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,503,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 203.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 148,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

