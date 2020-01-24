XEL (XEL) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One XEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. Over the last week, XEL has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. XEL has a total market capitalization of $457,425.00 and $204.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011735 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000566 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000892 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.