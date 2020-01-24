Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Down 10.4%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) was down 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.57, approximately 2,130,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,255,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Xunlei by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Xunlei by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xunlei by 80.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,396,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

