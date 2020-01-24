Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post sales of $3.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $113.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.96 million to $118.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.41 million, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACIU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $624.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AC Immune by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 516.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 34.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

