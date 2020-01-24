Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.63. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

FANG stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 557,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,637. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.