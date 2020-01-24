Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.12). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings per share of ($2.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Shares of GWPH stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $95.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock worth $54,107,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,778,000 after buying an additional 338,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,796,000 after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,687,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,271,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.