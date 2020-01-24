Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.97 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207. Corporate insiders own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 188,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNCE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 396,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

