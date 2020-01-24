Zacks: Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARS. Barrington Research raised Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 28.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.60 on Friday. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $845.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

