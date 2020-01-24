Zacks: Analysts Expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. South State reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 5,404.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of South State by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.18. 101,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,328. South State has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.36.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.