Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Golar LNG posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 707,256 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 17.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,369,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $3,668,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 1,903,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,467. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

