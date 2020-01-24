Zacks Investment Research Increases Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target to $56.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. 3,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $881,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,136.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

