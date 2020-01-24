Zacks: Timmons Gold Corp (NASDAQ:ALO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Timmons Gold Corp (NASDAQ:ALO) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation. Timmons Gold’s rating score has declined by 11.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $0.87 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Timmons Gold an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of ALO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 116,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Timmons Gold has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter.

Timmons Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

